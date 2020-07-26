Collector hints at community transmission in Telangana district

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Coronavirus outbreak has reached community transmission stage in the district, said Bhadradri-Kothagudem Collector MV Reddy on Saturday. He said that the next few days were very crucial for the people of the district and asked them to stay at home.

He said that with each passing day, the virus was rapidly spreading and advised the people to refrain from visiting hospitals for tests unless they had symptoms. The Collector, however, also advised people to remain calm and wear masks while stepping out.