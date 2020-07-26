Covid media bulletin: Telangana to follow HC guideline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After repeated orders from the Telangana High Court to issue a detailed media bulletin on number of Covid cases, with ward-wise details and data on containment zones etc, the State Health Department seems to have decided to implement some of it.

On Saturday, the Director of Public Health issued a statement that media bulletin would not be issued and the data of the same would be given the next day morning . Prior to this, the media the bulletin was released by 10 pm. Compared to Telangana, States like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have far more detailed break up of cases, deaths, and containment zones giving a detailed picture for the readers. It is also bilingual.