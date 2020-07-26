Harish urges citizens to guzzle kashayam, hot water

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: As the Covid-19 cases pile up in Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao suggested to Siddipet hotel and restaurant owners that they serve only hot water for drinking. Asking citizens to be alert with regard to Covid-19, Harish asked them to consume hot tea and concoctions made of herbs (kashayam) to contain the disease. Kashayam, also known as kadha in Hindi, is usually a mix of spices and herbs like cinnamon, clove, cardamom, pepper, ginger and tulsi boiled in hot water.

The Minister inaugurated a free Kashayam Distribution Centre organised by Hare Rama Hare Krishna Movement and the Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd on Saturday. On the occasion, he urged hotel and restaurant owners to serve hot water to customers. He asked the citizens of Siddipet to utilise the free Kashayam Centre. There are four Kashayam distribution centres in Siddipet town.

Harish asked people to adopt yoga and other forms of exercise to keep themselves healthy. The Minister said three hot water distribution centres were being set up in Siddipet for visitors. Harish said the government has been providing Corona kits for those who are in home quarantine. Later, he distributed free Corona kits.