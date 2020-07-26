Irregularities case: HC says train quasi-judicial officers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out procedural lapses on the part of the member of Cooperative Tribunal, Hyderabad, while deciding a case relating to alleged irregularities and misappropriation committed by an employee of Vardhaman Mahila Cooperative Urban Bank Limited, the Telangana High Court directed the State government to address the said issue with a sense of urgency and take concrete proactive steps for imparting training to officers of various departments such as the Cooperative Department who discharge quasijudicial functions to avoid procedural irregularities and for proper dispensation of justice.

While dismissing the petition filed by Vardhaman Cooperative Bank on the ground that it has failed to establish any ground or circumstance that warrants court interference, Justice K Lakshman said the Law Commission of India had recommended to appoint authorities who have requisite knowledge in the field. The State government should address this issue by taking concrete proactive steps for imparting training to the officers of various departments, the judge said.