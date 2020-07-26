KTR bats for regional empowerment during launch of Welspun facility in RR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welspun Flooring Limited, an independent flooring vertical of Welspun Group, on Saturday launched its Rs ,100 crore manufacturing facility at Chandanvally in Rangareddy district. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who inaugurated the facility, stressed on the need for focusing on regional empowerment and local employment. “To attract further investments into the State, we have to start focusing on reducing the cost of doing business and improving the quality of business,” Rama Rao said.

The facility is spread across 200 acres, employs close to 1,600 people and is equipped to manufacture products ranging from carpet tiles, greens and broadloom carpets to the patented ‘Click-n-Lock’ tiles. Post completion of all phases, the facility is slated to have a production capacity of 40 million sq m annually. The company has also taken efforts to be a zero-landfill company and has identified various processes for waste management. The facility is targeted to use 20 per cent renewable energy by 2022 and 100 per cent by 2030. The company has also planted 5,000 trees in the first phase.

Adjacent to this facility, Welspun Group is also establishing a manufacturing plant for its emerging business - Advanced Textiles. KTR laid the foundation stone for this unit too. Mukesh Savlani, president and CEO-International Business, Welspun Flooring Limited said, “In line with our aim to disrupt and transform both, the new homes and renovation segments, of the `350 billion Indian tiles market, we are delighted to launch our first stateof- the-art manufacturing facility in the city. We look forward to offering innovative solutions to our discerning consumers in India and globally.”

Factory will hit farmers, usurp water, says expert

Hyderabad: The establishment of a manufacturing facility in Shahbad in Rangareddy district is going to usurp surface and groundwater enormously, claims environmental policy expert Donthi Narasimha Reddy. In a statement issued after the inaugural of the flooring manufacturing facility in Rangareddy district on Saturday, Donthi said, “Despite being a heavily polluting factory in an area which is drought-prone, frequently has water shortages and is on the ridge of two subriver basins that feed into Krishna river, it is being given incentives for a mere provision of 1,000 jobs.”

He added, “This is a waterintensive industry, and is definitely going to usurp both surface and ground water, killing the supply for small and marginal farmers in the area. Surely, it will get water from a nearby irrigation project. It will release effluents in huge quantities. Air pollution is also likely given the product - technical textiles - uses a lot of man-made fibres”