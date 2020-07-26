STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR bats for regional empowerment during launch of Welspun facility in RR

Welspun   Flooring Limited, an independent flooring vertical of Welspun Group, on Saturday launched its `1,100 crore manufacturing facility at Chandanvally in Rangareddy district.

Published: 26th July 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao during the inauguration of a manufacturing facility of Welspun at Chandanvally in Rangareddy district on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welspun Flooring Limited, an independent flooring vertical of Welspun Group, on Saturday launched its Rs ,100 crore manufacturing facility at Chandanvally in Rangareddy district. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who inaugurated the facility, stressed on the need for focusing on regional empowerment and local employment. “To attract further investments into the State, we have to start focusing on reducing the cost of doing business and improving the quality of business,” Rama Rao said.

The facility is spread across 200 acres, employs close to 1,600 people and is equipped to manufacture products ranging from carpet tiles, greens and broadloom carpets to the patented ‘Click-n-Lock’ tiles. Post completion of all phases, the facility is slated to have a production capacity of 40 million sq m annually. The company has also taken efforts to be a zero-landfill company and has identified various processes for waste management. The facility is targeted to use 20 per cent renewable energy by 2022 and 100 per cent by 2030. The company has also planted 5,000 trees in the first phase.

Adjacent to this facility, Welspun Group is also establishing a manufacturing plant for its emerging business - Advanced Textiles. KTR laid the foundation stone for this unit too. Mukesh Savlani, president and CEO-International Business, Welspun Flooring Limited said, “In line with our aim to disrupt and transform both, the new homes and renovation segments, of the `350 billion Indian tiles market, we are delighted to launch our first stateof- the-art manufacturing facility in the city. We look forward to offering innovative solutions to our discerning consumers in India and globally.”

Factory will hit farmers, usurp water, says expert

Hyderabad: The establishment of a manufacturing facility in Shahbad in Rangareddy district is going to usurp surface and groundwater enormously, claims environmental policy expert Donthi Narasimha Reddy. In a statement issued after the inaugural of the flooring manufacturing facility in Rangareddy district on Saturday, Donthi said, “Despite being a heavily polluting factory in an area which is drought-prone, frequently has water shortages and is on the ridge of two subriver basins that feed into Krishna river, it is being given incentives for a mere provision of 1,000 jobs.”

He added, “This is a waterintensive industry, and is definitely going to usurp both surface and ground water, killing the supply for small and marginal farmers in the area. Surely, it will get water from a nearby irrigation project. It will release effluents in huge quantities. Air pollution is also likely given the product - technical textiles - uses a lot of man-made fibres”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Welspun
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp