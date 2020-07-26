Machines to sanitise Telangana hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday, acknowledging the lack of sanitation staff in government hospitals said that automated machinery will be procured to make sure that hospitals have clean wards and patients do not suffer. In an official statement, Eatala said, “We will carry out sanitation programmes in COVID hospitals with state-of-the-art equipment. Many people become infected and have to stay in quarantine.

The shortage of sanitation staff, in particular, is very high. Hospitals are not coming forward to clean up in the wake of increased virus outbreaks. In this context, the Health Department has decided to use state-of-the-art machinery on a large scale to carry out sanitation. Equipment for floor cleaning, wall cleaning and bathroom cleaning has been made available and we will purchase and supply them to all COVID hospitals. These will also be used in the ICU. The work of 10 men can be done by one machine.”

The Minister directed officers to bring in a machinery capable of working with high quality. “Hospitals with COVID- 19 patients are likely to have the virus in their biomedical waste, so it is better to use machines to move waste,” he said.