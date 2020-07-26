Maoist bandh peaceful amidst high security in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM / MULUGU/ BHUPALPALLY/MAHABUBABAD: The Maoist party’s bandh in Telangana, against the alleged suppression of the group by the State and Central governments, passed off amidst huge security deployment in the agency areas of Bhadrachalam, Manugur and Yellandu on Saturday. Meanwhile, the party activists burnt a tractor at Pydigudem on Saturday. Later in the day, two Maoist sympathisers, identified as P Somaiah, 45, from Chhattisgarh and Ch Ravi, 35, a resident of Dugenepalli village, were arrested by Manugur police.

The effects of the bandh were apparent in the remote areas. Vehicular movement, including that of RTC buses, was highly restricted to prevent any untoward activity. The party had called for the bandh, demanding the release of political prisoners like Varavara Rao, and condemning the alleged killing of Maoists in police firing.

In view of the Maoist bandh, the police have intensified vehicle checking in the Agency areas of Jayashankar- Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts. The Mulugu police have been combing areas with Maoist presence. As many 600 special party police personnel have been roped in to guard the agency areas on the Telangana- Chhattisgarh border.

Cops release posters of known leaders

Adilabad: Over the last few days, the police have increased vigil in areas on the banks of Pranahitha River. In view of the bandh, cops released posters of the known Maoist leaders. They also held meetings in villages with Maoist presence, urging the locals not to support the party