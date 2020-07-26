STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Prisoners with serious health issues to be freed

The Express reached out to a prisoner from the Central prisons who said that elderly persons and those with prolonged illness were mentally affected because of the pandemic.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image.

By BOLIKARTHEEK
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  This Independence Day could bring real freedom for some of the prisoners as the State government is likely to free those who consistently maintain good conduct, before completing their sentence. The development comes after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to prepare a list of eligible prisoners in wake of the pandemic. Highly placed sources from the Prisons Department said they were closely working on the guidelines to remit prisoners with long-term ailments as they were more susceptible to COVID.

“We are working to ensure relief to persons who are suffering from serious and prolonged illness,” said an officer on the condition of anonymity. He added that around 300 prisoners would be remitted. However, as per rules a committee of doctors has to certify that the inmate’s condition is serious. As the government is determined to complete the task in less than a month, this would be a challenging task for the Prisons Department officials.

The Express reached out to a prisoner from the Central prisons who said that elderly persons and those with prolonged illness were mentally affected because of the pandemic. Recently, Kondaveeti Satyavathi, a Jail Advisory Committee member in her recommendations to the Home Department said that some of the prisoners were suffering from diabetes, osteoporosis and other geriatric problems. “In such a situation, the government may consider releasing inmates who are suffering from illness on humanitarian grounds.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jail inmates
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp