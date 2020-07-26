Recruitment for 227 surgeon posts

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Public Health on Saturday announced that it is taking up recruitment of Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) to work at various Public Healthcare Centres and hospitals to fill up 227 posts. The posts will be filled up on a contract basis initially for a period of six months, and will be extended as per requirement. All interested MBBS graduates are requested to attend walk-in interviews on July 27 at the Institute of Engineers Khairatabad, Hyderabad between 10 am and 5 pm.
