RTC’s cargo services evoke good response amid COVID-19 crisis

The RTC is currently offering parcel and cargo services from as many as 23 centres that fall under nine depots spread across the erstwhile district.

Published: 26th July 2020

By AMRUTHRAO
Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Though the outbreak of Covid-19 has had a telling effect on all sectors, pushing the economy to the brink, it seems as if the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has managed to somehow stand on its feet, thanks to the cargo services it launched recently. According to sources, the parcel and cargo services have been receiving good response from the people in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, ever since its commencement.

The RTC is currently offering parcel and cargo services from as many as 23 centres that fall under nine depots spread across the erstwhile district. According to official records, the erstwhile Mahbubnagar faction of the RTC itself managed to earn around Rs 5,23,971 in just one month through cargo services. It may be recalled that the cargo services were launched across the State on June 19.

When Express interacted with a few RTC officials, they expressed hope that the corporation’s income would further go up in the coming days. Meanwhile, several business establishments are also making use of the cargo services, as they are cheaper than private couriers.

The RTC officials also told Express that despite COVID regulations, each centre is receiving 100-150 parcels daily. Just the Mahbubnagar depot receives 150-325 parcels daily, they said and added that the depot managed to earn Rs 1,36,677 in the last one month. Speaking to Express, RTC Regional Manager T Usha Devi said that the cargo services have been helping them earn good income. Officials are also working on strategies to start door-to-door delivery.

