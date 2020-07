By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As part of the Covid-19 control programme, Huzurabad people have decided to follow self-imposed lockdown from Saturday onwards.

Already, Jammikunta town has been following the self-imposed lockdown since Friday. The decision was taken after 100 cases were reported in a single day. The total number of cases stand at 1,031 in the district. Meanwhile, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday questioned the State government for not providing accurate information on Covid.