STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sri Ram Sagar Project to start brimming soon

With Godavari receiving good flood flow, the SRSP would start brimming soon.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari River

Godavari River (File photo| EPS)

By M V K Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With heavy rains lashing most parts of the district, including its catchment area, the officials concerned are hopeful that the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), situated at Pochampad village in Balkonda Assembly constituency, would start receiving good inflows soon. According to sources, the catchment areas of SRSP in Maharashtra have already started receiving copious rains, as a result of which Jayakwadi project has been filled up to 60 per cent of its total capacity. Meanwhile, other small reservoirs like Vishnupuri, with a gross capacity of 2.58 tmcft, has already reached it’s full reservoir level (FRL).

Recently, Salura village and its surrounding areas in Bodhan mandal had received good rainfall which increased flood flow into Manjeera river, which would ultimately merge with Godavari at Kandakurthi. Meanwhile, the Pulang stream, which joins with the Godavari at Jannepally village, situated on the upstream areas of Nizamabad town has also been receiving good inflows.

With Godavari receiving good flood flow, the SRSP would start brimming soon. It maybe recalled that SRSP has been receiving more than 50 tmcft water every year, since 2016. Taking cognisance of all this, the project engineers are confident that SRSP would receive good inflows in the ensuing months. According to officials, SRSP has by now received 11.47 tmcft of water from its upstream areas, since June first week. It is learnt that SRSP’s current water level is 36.741, as against its FRL of 90 tmcft.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent decision to fill all vacant positions in the Irrigation Department would also prove helpful in ensuring the brimming of SRSP. According to sources, the engineer-in-chief of the project has already informed the government that there are 11 vacant posts under the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Ram Sagar Project Godavari
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp