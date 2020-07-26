Sri Ram Sagar Project to start brimming soon

M V K Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With heavy rains lashing most parts of the district, including its catchment area, the officials concerned are hopeful that the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), situated at Pochampad village in Balkonda Assembly constituency, would start receiving good inflows soon. According to sources, the catchment areas of SRSP in Maharashtra have already started receiving copious rains, as a result of which Jayakwadi project has been filled up to 60 per cent of its total capacity. Meanwhile, other small reservoirs like Vishnupuri, with a gross capacity of 2.58 tmcft, has already reached it’s full reservoir level (FRL).

Recently, Salura village and its surrounding areas in Bodhan mandal had received good rainfall which increased flood flow into Manjeera river, which would ultimately merge with Godavari at Kandakurthi. Meanwhile, the Pulang stream, which joins with the Godavari at Jannepally village, situated on the upstream areas of Nizamabad town has also been receiving good inflows.

With Godavari receiving good flood flow, the SRSP would start brimming soon. It maybe recalled that SRSP has been receiving more than 50 tmcft water every year, since 2016. Taking cognisance of all this, the project engineers are confident that SRSP would receive good inflows in the ensuing months. According to officials, SRSP has by now received 11.47 tmcft of water from its upstream areas, since June first week. It is learnt that SRSP’s current water level is 36.741, as against its FRL of 90 tmcft.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent decision to fill all vacant positions in the Irrigation Department would also prove helpful in ensuring the brimming of SRSP. According to sources, the engineer-in-chief of the project has already informed the government that there are 11 vacant posts under the project.