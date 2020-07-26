Telangana HC questions govt on blocking media

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the state government to file its counter affidavit by Monday giving reasons for not allowing media to visit demolition site and for imposing restrictions on traffic movement. The imposition of restrictions would violate fundamental rights of the people, the judge said. The judge passed this order in the petition filed by VIL media private limited, represented by bureau chief G Sampath of V6 news channel, seeking direction to the government to allow media personnel for coverage of ongoing demolition activity.

The petitioner contended that the government is preventing media persons from exercising their right guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution by not permitting them into Secretariat premises. During the course of hearing, the judge asked whether the government had passed an order for the deployment of police force near the Secretariat buildings? The government should make its stand clear in the counter affidavit, the judge noted.

When the matter came up for hearing, State Advocate General BS Prasad contended that the present petition was not maintainable since it was filed by an employee instead of partners of the company, and urged the court to dismiss the case. Petitioner’s counsel V Naveen Kumar urged the court to grant some time for filing an implead petition. The judge posted the matter to July 27 for further hearing.