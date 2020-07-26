Third phase of plantation drive held at NIT Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The third phase of a plantation drive was conducted at the NIT Warangal campus on Saturday. Warangal (Rural) Collector M Haritha, GWMC Commissioner Pamela Sathpathy and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Warangal, MJ Akbar took part in the drive and planted saplings. Faculty members and their families also were present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Haritha said that she was extremely happy to see the green campus. “The administration should be appreciated for their efforts to make the campus greener,” she added. The Collector also lauded forest department for their support to make the campus green