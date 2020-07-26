TS Transco MD visits Srisailam power stn

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chairman and managing director of TS Transco and Genco, Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, inspected the hydel power generation station in Srisailam on Saturday. He directed the staff to take precautionary measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Srisailam hydroelectric station topped in a hydel generation last year and continues with the same spirit this year too, he said.

The total hydel power generation in the State stood at 25 million units on Friday, while the total power demand was 180 million units. Hydel power was being generated both at Jurala and Srisailam powerhouses due to heavy inflows from Almatti and Narayanapur.

Land acquisition exempt from RFCTLARR Act

The land acquisition process to erect a belt conveyor at various villages of Bhupalpally mandal was exempted from the provisions of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013. Consequently, the government will not conduct a social impact assessment for the same. TS Genco has sent a requisition to the collector of Bhupalapally district for the acquisition of 51.16 acres of land.