Warangal junior doctor attacked by patient's attendant; 300 medics go on strike demanding protection

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Nearly 300 junior doctors and interns have been on strike since Saturday midnight protesting an attack on one of their colleagues by a relative of a female patient who had been admitted in the emergency block at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

The doctors boycotted emergency services on Sunday and raised slogans in the hospital premises demanding protection and action against the alleged attackers.

Attacks on doctors have been increasing across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic and doctors from various hospitals, including Gandhi Hospital, have demanded special security forces to be deployed in hospitals.

According to the information, the patient had severely injured her leg and was admitted by her relatives on Saturday night at MGM Hospital.

​ALSO READ | Hyderabad doctor loses battle with COVID-19, third in city to die of virus

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) General Secretary S Ravi Shankar said to The New Indian Express, "We are demanding that action be taken against the attackers, doctors be given special protection. The duty doctor had informed the attendants that the patien was severely injured after an iron needle was found inside her leg and suggested that she be shift to the X-ray machine block. However, the attendants of the patient started shouting at the doctors claiming that they had links to the ruling party leaders and eventually hit the patient with a stool and an iron stand."

He further said that the MGM hospital higher authorities have still not responded about the incident or to the demands of junior doctors. However, the police reached the spot and arrested the attendants. They are still searching for the main accused.

According to the sources, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao is on a ten-day leave.