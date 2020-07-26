Woman accuses IAS officer daughter of harassment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 74-year-old widow of a former Hyderabad Police Commissioner has accused her daughter, an IAS officer, of harassing her for property and using her influence to illegally detain her son. On Saturday, the Banjara Hills police illegally barged into the residence of Kishan Kumari, the wife of late IPS officer Ismail Pullanna, and picked up her son Pavan. They detained him at the police station for over 15 hours in connection with a trespass case registered in April. Kishan Kumari said all of this was in violation of the High Court order that imposed a status quo in the case.

She said her daughter, Rani Kumudini, the Commissioner of the Labour Department in the Telangana government, was behind it as she wanted the mother’s share of the property. Kishan Kumari and Ismail Pullanna had distributed their property, a four-storey building on Banjara Hills Road No. 4, among their three children — son Pavan and two daughters. One daughter being Kumudini and the other is a doctor at the Osmania Hospital. Pavan is an outsourced employee in the Telangana Tourism Department.

Kishan Kumari owns the first and second floors of the building, while the third belonged to Pavan, which he sold to Kumudini a few years ago. Nevertheless, Kumudini and her sister have been eyeing their mother’s share in the property. They even got a fake sale deed made for the first and second floors, Kishan Kumari alleged. But when she refused to transfer the property to the daughters, the IAS officer got the steps leading to the first floor demolished.

Police violated High Court order, says family

Pavan’s wife Divya Rao, meanwhile, said when her husband objected to this, Kumudini got him detained. “We had approached the High Court and obtained an injunction order stating that both parties must follow status quo in connection with the property dispute. But Kumudini influenced the Banjara Hills police and got the steps demolished in April so that no one enters the first floor. When my husband objected to this, she falsely lodged a police complaint against him.

Now, my husband was picked up by the Banjara Hills police and detained for over 15 hours on the pretext of interrogation,” Divya said. She further said her father-inlaw, Ismail Pullanna, had once been the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad and that they came from a high-profile family, with the knowledge of and respect for the law. “But, the Banjara Hills police have violated the law by not complying with the High Court orders. They wrongly registered cases under the influence of the IAS officer,” she alleged. The police even threatened Kishan Kumari, Pavan and Divya to settle the matter out of court. “How can the police even suggest to settle the matter when the case is in court? They must comply with the court’s directions. The Banjara Hills police must register a case against Kumudini for trespassing into Kishan Kumari's residence, ” Divya said.

Mother seeks help of senior cops

Kishan Kumari sought help from some senior officers of the Hyderabad Police. “The police has behaved rudely with us, they dragged my son by his collar and put him in their vehicle. Is my son a notorious criminal to be treated in such a manner?” she asked. Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills police were tight-lipped about the incident. The family requested the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to direct the personnel concerned to follow the court orders.