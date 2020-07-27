STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

‘Chalo Mallaram’ march foiled, senior Congress leaders detained

The march was organised by the party’s SC wing to protest the murder of a 37-year-old Dalit man, Revuli Rajababu, at the village on July 6.

Published: 27th July 2020 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress workers at the Lingala Ghanpur police station after they were arrested from Pembarthy village on NH-163 on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/BHUPALPALLY: Tension prevailed in Mallaram village of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on Sunday when police arrested several Congress leaders, including TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and placed some under house arrest to prevent them from participating in the ‘Chalo Mallaram’ march. 

The march was organised by the party’s SC wing to protest the murder of a 37-year-old Dalit man, Revuli Rajababu, at the village on July 6. The Jangaon police arrested Uttam on the NH-163 at Pembarthy village and shifted him to the Lingala Ghanpur police station. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka was detained by the Raghunathpally police and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu was taken into custody by the Manthani police.

The Hanamkonda police put Mulugu MLA Seethakka and Warangal (Urban) DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy under house arrest in Hanamkonda. Speaking to the media at the Lingala Ghanpur police station, Uttam condemned the arrests. Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as anti-Dalit, Uttam said he was not only trying to suppress the community’s rights in Telangana but also muzzling the voice of the Opposition when they seek justice for the oppressed.  

“Revuli Rajababu was brutally murdered allegedly by a local TRS leader and his goons. But the police neither investigated the murder nor took any action against the culprits. We wanted to meet the family and the local authorities to seek justice for the youth. But we were stopped from going to Mallaram and taken into custody. This is not a democracy, but ‘Police Rajyam’,” he said. 

Uttam alleged that there is a stark rise in atrocities against Dalits ever since TRS came to power in Telangana. He said KCR cannot stop the Congress from fighting for Dalits’ rights by foiling their protest through illegal arrests. The TPCC president said the party would continue to organise mass agitations until Dalits get justice. 

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Rajababu’s murder took a political turn after the identity of the prime accused was revealed. According to sources, the accused, D Srinivas, is a panchayat member from the ruling TRS. 
Online protest In an online protest —  ‘Speak Up For Democracy’ — Uttam described the political scene in Rajasthan as the murder of democracy. He asked the party cadre to participate in the ‘Save Democracy-Save Constitution’ dharna which would be held on Monday in front of Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp