‘Chalo Mallaram’ march foiled, senior Congress leaders detained

HYDERABAD/BHUPALPALLY: Tension prevailed in Mallaram village of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on Sunday when police arrested several Congress leaders, including TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and placed some under house arrest to prevent them from participating in the ‘Chalo Mallaram’ march.

The march was organised by the party’s SC wing to protest the murder of a 37-year-old Dalit man, Revuli Rajababu, at the village on July 6. The Jangaon police arrested Uttam on the NH-163 at Pembarthy village and shifted him to the Lingala Ghanpur police station. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka was detained by the Raghunathpally police and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu was taken into custody by the Manthani police.

The Hanamkonda police put Mulugu MLA Seethakka and Warangal (Urban) DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy under house arrest in Hanamkonda. Speaking to the media at the Lingala Ghanpur police station, Uttam condemned the arrests. Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as anti-Dalit, Uttam said he was not only trying to suppress the community’s rights in Telangana but also muzzling the voice of the Opposition when they seek justice for the oppressed.

“Revuli Rajababu was brutally murdered allegedly by a local TRS leader and his goons. But the police neither investigated the murder nor took any action against the culprits. We wanted to meet the family and the local authorities to seek justice for the youth. But we were stopped from going to Mallaram and taken into custody. This is not a democracy, but ‘Police Rajyam’,” he said.

Uttam alleged that there is a stark rise in atrocities against Dalits ever since TRS came to power in Telangana. He said KCR cannot stop the Congress from fighting for Dalits’ rights by foiling their protest through illegal arrests. The TPCC president said the party would continue to organise mass agitations until Dalits get justice.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Rajababu’s murder took a political turn after the identity of the prime accused was revealed. According to sources, the accused, D Srinivas, is a panchayat member from the ruling TRS.

Online protest In an online protest — ‘Speak Up For Democracy’ — Uttam described the political scene in Rajasthan as the murder of democracy. He asked the party cadre to participate in the ‘Save Democracy-Save Constitution’ dharna which would be held on Monday in front of Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.