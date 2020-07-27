COVID-19: No price cap for patients with health insurance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Sunday reiterated that the price cap on Covid-19 treatment and testing, which it had fixed for private hospitals, would not apply to patients who have health insurance that covers the disease. The amended version of the GO 248, issued on June 15, states that the price cap would not apply to patients who opt for insurance as a mode of payment.

“The rates are not applicable to patients subscribing to insurance schemes as well as those being treated under various agreements/MoUs entered into with hospitals and different sponsored groups or corporate entities,” it reads.

This comes as an important development as there have been many instances at various private hospitals in Hyderabad where insurance firms paid a small amount of the bills, citing the price cap set by the government. The GO 248 has fixed the maximum amount of `9,000 per day.