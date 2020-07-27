Erstwhile AP govt was warned about waterlogging at OGH in 2013

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A report, prepared by conservation architect GSV Suryanarayana Murthy for the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (APHMHIDC) in 2013, had pointed out that there was a waterlogging problem in the heritage wing of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) back then, due to an improper slope in the structure.

The 300-page report, parts of which have been accessed by Express, suggested there was a need to level the site. In the expenditure estimates section of the report, Murthy had made a separate entry for the ‘maintenance of appropriate surface drainage slopes’. The report had also sought the repair of drainage lines. The levelling requirement arose as the road adjacent to the OGH was on a higher plane, and thereby limited surface run-off in the hospital.

Clear rainwater spouts

Murthy had proposed the clearing of rainwater spouts and their replacement, in addition to the removal of bitumen layer and chipping of the terrace to make it suitable for the laying of lime concrete.

There is also the problem of seepage due to waterlogging of rooftops. This has caused the ceiling to flake at several parts of the heritage wing. Murthy, in his report, had highlighted the same. He had recommended removing the existing terrace without harming the structure and laying another water proofing layer of lime concrete.

The report was used as a reference point for a joint inspection of the OGH that the Archaeology Department had conducted with a private firm in 2019. It aimed at exploring conservation opportunities of the 100-year-old hospital. Sources said that based on Murthy’s report, the private firm, which has been involved in other conservation projects in the State, had in-principle agreed to conserve the OGH and had even set a project estimate. However, earlier this year, due to reasons unknown, the firm backed out of the project.