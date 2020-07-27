STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Goats eat saplings, owner fined Rs 9,000

A few days ago, Yellandu Municipal Commissioner Alla Srinivasa Reddy saw the three goats chewing on saplings that were planted along a road divider at Jagadamba Centre.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Two goats were ‘taken into custody’ by the civic officials for eating saplings planted along a divider. The owner had to pay `9,000 to get them released

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A farmer in Yellandu town was in for a shock when he learnt that his goats were ‘taken into custody’ by municipal officials for eating saplings and that he would have to shell out Rs 9,000 to get them released. 

A few days ago, Yellandu Municipal Commissioner Alla Srinivasa Reddy saw the three goats chewing on saplings that were planted along a road divider at Jagadamba Centre. He immediately took the goats into custody and imposed a penalty of Rs 9,000 on the owner.

They were later tied up beside a water tank in the town. The municipal officials informed the owner of the goats D Lothu about the matter. He was forced to pay Rs 9,000 to get the goats back. The Municipal Commissioner warned him not to leave the goats wandering, so that they do not destroy government property again. 

Speaking to Express over the phone, Srinivasa Reddy said that the municipality had previously imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 35,000 on cattle owners for letting their animals out on roads. Some of the cows were shifted to goshalas. He added that the government would not sit idle if it ever comes across wandering goats or cows.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp