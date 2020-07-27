Goats eat saplings, owner fined Rs 9,000

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A farmer in Yellandu town was in for a shock when he learnt that his goats were ‘taken into custody’ by municipal officials for eating saplings and that he would have to shell out Rs 9,000 to get them released.

A few days ago, Yellandu Municipal Commissioner Alla Srinivasa Reddy saw the three goats chewing on saplings that were planted along a road divider at Jagadamba Centre. He immediately took the goats into custody and imposed a penalty of Rs 9,000 on the owner.

They were later tied up beside a water tank in the town. The municipal officials informed the owner of the goats D Lothu about the matter. He was forced to pay Rs 9,000 to get the goats back. The Municipal Commissioner warned him not to leave the goats wandering, so that they do not destroy government property again.

Speaking to Express over the phone, Srinivasa Reddy said that the municipality had previously imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 35,000 on cattle owners for letting their animals out on roads. Some of the cows were shifted to goshalas. He added that the government would not sit idle if it ever comes across wandering goats or cows.