Telangana Health Dept will overcome all problems: Eatala Rajendar

Min urges citizens to extend their support to medical staff, expresses hope that TS will win battle against Covid-19

Published: 27th July 2020 08:59 AM

Health Minister Eatala Rajender at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajendar has expressed confidence that the Medical and Health Department will soon overcome all its problems.He made this statement during his tour of the erstwhile district on Sunday. Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy also accompanied the Health Minister.

During the tour of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, the ministers participated in Covid-19 review meetings at various places. Speaking at one of the review meetings, the Health Minister requested the citizens to extend their complete cooperation and support to the doctors and medical staff who have been at the forefront in the battle against Coronavirus since Day One. He also urged the people to provide our Covid warriors all possible moral and mental support. 

Meanwhile, Eatala claimed that only 19 per cent of the Covid patients in the State require hospital treatment and doctors’ attention. The remaining 81 per cent do not require such care as they do not show severe symptoms, he added. He also mentioned that the State government is leaving no stone unturned to provide all necessary facilities to the Medical and Health Department to fight the deadly virus. 

Rajendar also assured the officials concerned of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts of all possible help. During the review meetings, the respective district collectors updated him with the current situation in their limits.

GGH to get 250 more beds
Meanwhile, in a major announcement, the Health Minister said that they have decided to allot more beds to Government Genaral Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad. With this, the number of beds in GGH would become 450, as against the current 200. The Minister said that the decision was taken to ensure better treatment to those infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the Nizamabad district.

He made this announcement while addressing the newsmen later in the day. Rajendar also mentioned that the authorities concerned would provide all necessary equipment to the GGH, including ventilators and oxygen cylinders. All vacant positions would also be filled soon, he added. In the meantime, he mentioned that the Kamareddy, Bodhan and Armoor area hospitals would also be equipped soon to fight Covid. He also expressed confidence that Telangana would be able to handle the Covid situation in a way which would be model to all.

