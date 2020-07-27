STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man dies of electrocution in Khammam, kin protest

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed for some time in front of a Transco substation at Bacchodu in Tirumalayapalem mandal when family members of a man who had died of an electric shock from a low hanging wire staged a protest on Sunday.

Angirekula Uppaiah (41), a farmer and a resident of the village, was going to his field along with an iron seeder (used to sow seeds). He received an electric shock when the seeder touched an electric wire which was hanging at a low level, and died on the spot.

After becoming aware of the incident, family members of the deceased and some villagers reached the spot and moved Uppaiah’s body in front of a Transco substation. They staged a protest in front of the substation, demanding justice for the deceased.

The villagers alleged that Uppaiah had died due to negligence of the Transco department. They said though many power lines through fields hang at low levels, officials did not address the issue, which caused Uppaiah’s death. The agitators called off the protest after getting assurances from officials. Tirumalayapalem police have registered a case.

