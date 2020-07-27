STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MIM set to strengthen base, hopes to make a comeback in K’nagar

Meanwhile, the party leadership is also trying to attract maximum number of people to the MIM-side through political statements and by involving in various issues.

The newly-constructed AIMIM party office in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is busy drawing strategies to make a comeback and also strengthen its base in northern Telangana. As part of this plan, the party leadership had recently opened an office in Karimnagar for the entire Northern Telangana region.

Meanwhile, the party leadership is also trying to attract maximum number of people to the MIM-side through political statements and by involving in various issues. It maybe recalled that a few days back, party town president Gulam Ahmed Hussain had requested the Muslim community to not sacrifice cows during the month of Bakrid and on the festival day.

According to sources, this stand has helped the party better its image in front of Hindu voters after it was welcomed by several religious groups. Meanwhile, it is learnt that party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi himself is monitoring the strategies of MIM’s Karimnagar faction. 

Meanwhile, Gulam Ahmed announced on Sunday that the new office in the town would start offering all kinds of public services to the people from August 16 onwards. Speaking to the media, he said that they would also ensure free medical attention and treatment to the poor. “We will also constitute mandal-level committees in the coming days to strengthen the party’s base,” he added.  According to sources, the party leadership has been drawing strategies to make a comeback in Karimnagar ever since the saffron party won the Parliamentary seat here. 

Focus on districts in northern Telangana
With new strategies, the AIMIM leaders are hopeful that they would be able to improve the party’s base in all the districts situated on northern part of Telangana, including Jagtial, Adilabad, Peddapalli and Nirmal

