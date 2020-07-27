More than 1400 report COVID-19 positive in Telangana, districts see the red with spurt in cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1473 cases of COVID 19 on Monday, taking the statewide toll to 55,532. However these large number of cases came from a reduced number of samples tested with just 9817 tests conducted. With this Telangana's day wise positivity rate has shot upto 15 per cent .

These tests conducted are lower than the previous number days when atleast more than 15000 tests were being conducted consistently. However the medical bulletin stated that the number of tests were far higher than WHO mandate of 140 tests/million / day. Telangana's 9817 tests on the day roughly translated to 245 tests/million/ day.

Meanwhile, the reported deaths remained 8. The death toll is now 471. The successful discharge rate continued with 774 new discharges. The active cases in the state are now 12955.

In a concerning trend, the high case prevalence was reported from districts other than Hyderabad- Rangareddy-Medchal. The Warangal Urban district reported a whopping 111 cases, one of the highest it has seen. Karimnagar continued its steady growth with 91 cases. Sangareddy has 98 cases. GHMC limits had 506 cases.