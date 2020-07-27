STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: 120 ‘dead’ people turn up for MGNREGS works

The workers belong to Muddunoor village of Telkapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district.

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: A total of 120 workers engaged at the sites of MGNREGS have allegedly been declared dead in the records by authorities of the scheme. The workers are now pleading with officials to correct the entries in the records. Among those declared dead is also a sarpanch.

Damodar Reddy,
village sarpanch

The workers belong to Muddunoor village of Telkapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district. According to sources, they have not been going to work for the past two months as they had not yet received the money which they should get as per MGNREGS.

When they inquired about it, officials told them as per the records, they had died a month ago.

Though the workers made requests for the recertification of entries, it has not been done yet, which has made them angry. Village sarpanch Damodar Reddy said they have a list of affected villagers. He said when he inquired about the issue with the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), the latter was not aware of it. Hazaruddin, one of the workers, said along with him, his entire family, including his wife, mother and sister-in-law as dead, had been declared as dead in the records.

