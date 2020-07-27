STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana cop sexually harasses woman, suspended

According to information, the woman alleged that she was harassed after she visited the head constable seeking help from her husband who used to abuse her.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:24 AM

Police Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: District SP AV Ranganath on Sunday suspended Nakrekal head constable V Raghu for sexually harassing a woman. According to information, the woman alleged that she was harassed after she visited the head constable seeking help from her husband who used to abuse her.

Several times, the head constable used to harass me over phone call as well, the woman alleged. She also sought help from a public representative and submitted call records. However, an action was taken after the issue came to light.

