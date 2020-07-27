STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana likely to see thundershowers for three days

The weatherman forecast light to moderate rains at isolated places across the State on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued orange and yellow alerts for Telangana, and forecast heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for three days from Tuesday to Thursday. 

Heavy rains are likely to occur due to a cyclonic circulation formed over high altitude of the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Central Andaman Sea between 2.1 km and 3.6 km above mean sea level, IMD said.

The cyclonic circulation over Chhattisgarh and adjoining interior Odisha between 1.5 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked, an IMD update reads. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall was witnessed at isolated places across the State on Sunday. The minimum temperature recorded in Hyderabad was 22.5 degrees Celsius, and the maximum was 32.2 degrees Celsius.

