2.42L PPE kits given to TS: Health Ministry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Answering an RTI query posed by activist Jalagam Sudheer, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that it had distributed 2.42 lakh PPE kits to Telangana till July 10. Besides, 7.44 lakh N95 masks, 22.5 lakh HCQ tablets and 1,220 ventilators too were provided to the State. Health and Family Welfare Director Rajiv Wadhavan replied on Monday that the HLL Lifecare Limited had been appointed for procurement and distribution of Covid-19 related medical equipment.

While the Opposition parties raised a hue and cry over the shortage of PPE kits and expressed doubts over quality of equipment, the reply from the Ministry indicated that there was no shortage of PPE kits in the State.