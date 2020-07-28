STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

506 Covid cases in GHMC limits, 967 in districts, 8 deaths in TS

Worst-affected among districts are Warangal Urban with 111 and Karimnagar with 91 cases

Published: 28th July 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sixty-five per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Telangana in 24 hours ending 8 pm on Sunday were from non-GHMC limits, according to a medical bulletin released by the Health Department on Monday.The bulletin said that of the 1,473 new cases reported, only 506 cases were from the GHMC limits and the remaining 967 cases were from other districts. The statewide cumulative number of cases has now gone up to 55,532.

The worst-affected among the districts were Warangal Urban and Karimnagar with 111 and 91 cases respectively. Meanwhile, Rangareddy reported 168 cases. The situation is worsening in Sangareddy where 98 cases were reported. Nirmal and Peddapalli are the only districts with no fresh cases reported on the day.

This comes as a disconcerting trend because districts have just one or two hospitals as isolation centres to tackle Covid cases. For instance, Nizamabad has just two hospitals, the government hospital and area hospital in Bodhan, with no support from private hospitals. Nizamabad recorded 41 cases in a single day.

Drop in testsMeanwhile, there was a sharp decline in number of tests conducted even as the situation in the districts started causing concerns. During the last fortnight, on an average 15,000 tests were conducted per day but that number dropped to 9,817 on the day. 

In fact, the Central Health Ministry called up the Health Secretaries and the Chief Secretaries of nine States last week, including that of Telangana, and asked them to ramp up testing and also enforce containment plans. The ministry advised a door-to-door testing protocol to track, trace and treat the patients.

Even though the bulletin claims that the present testing is localised to the UPHC level, each of which covers 50,000 to 60,000 population,  several of these UPHCs have not received the rapid antigen test (RAT)kits to conduct the tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp