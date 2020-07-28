STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre seeks TS clarification on ‘misuse’ of NRLM funds

In his complaint, the BJP leader alleged that misappropriation of funds took place in livestock livelihoods unit of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) during 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Published: 28th July 2020 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In what is being seen as an embarrassment to Telangana government, Union Ministry of Rural Development Joint Secretary Leena Johri on Monday directed the Telangana SERP CEO and Animal Husbandry Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania to give point-wise clarification on a complaint of misappropriation of crores of rupees in the implementation of Deendayal Antayodaya Yojan - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY - NRLM). Referring to a complaint lodged by BJP national executive member Sekhar Rao Perala, the Union Ministry of Rural Development Joint Secretary said: “This is a very serious complaint made against Telangana State.”  

TS misused funds allocated for farmers: BJP leader

“I request you to look into this matter personally and send us the point-wise clarification on the complaint by August 6. As this matter is related to PMO, please treat this as urgent and send the clarification within the given time period,” Leena Johri told Sandeep Kumar Sultania. On July 1, activist Sudheer Jalagam lodged a complaint against the misuse of funds by the State, which did not give a response. In his complaint, the BJP leader alleged that misappropriation of funds took place in livestock livelihoods unit of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) during 2018-19 and 2019-20.

This year, a hurried plan was devised by the SERP to misappropriate funds to the tune of `10 crore in the name of “AI technician training” and “Pashumithras”, he said. “As per the data of SERP, 2,875 livestock farmer producer groups (LFPG) are formed to enhance the animal productivity and value of produce of SHG women. But more than 75 per cent of LFPG members did not posses a single sheep/ goat and more LFPGs are formed for the sake of commissions on purchase of items,” the BJP leader said in his complaint on June 28. “The SERP approved exorbitant rates to purchase items during 2018-19 and 2019-20, where the volume of purchases are more than `1.5 crore per year. Thus, the net misappropriation of funds in 208-19 and 2019-20 for purchase of digital weighing machines, drenching gun, de-ticking sprayer and vaccine carrier is more than `2 crore,” the BJP leader said.

“The TS SERP is in a hurry to purchase equipment worth `6.11 crore and spend `4.07 crore to train 1,850 Pashumithras as AI technicians from 2020-21 Budget in just nine months period by intentionally ignoring all the practical constraints involved in it in order to corner huge commissions by purchasing equipment. Officials converted practical-oriented training into online to inaugurate training classes from June 15 against the Union government’s order not to start fresh classes till August, during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sekhar Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp