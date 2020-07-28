Centre seeks TS clarification on ‘misuse’ of NRLM funds

V V Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as an embarrassment to Telangana government, Union Ministry of Rural Development Joint Secretary Leena Johri on Monday directed the Telangana SERP CEO and Animal Husbandry Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania to give point-wise clarification on a complaint of misappropriation of crores of rupees in the implementation of Deendayal Antayodaya Yojan - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY - NRLM). Referring to a complaint lodged by BJP national executive member Sekhar Rao Perala, the Union Ministry of Rural Development Joint Secretary said: “This is a very serious complaint made against Telangana State.”

“I request you to look into this matter personally and send us the point-wise clarification on the complaint by August 6. As this matter is related to PMO, please treat this as urgent and send the clarification within the given time period,” Leena Johri told Sandeep Kumar Sultania. On July 1, activist Sudheer Jalagam lodged a complaint against the misuse of funds by the State, which did not give a response. In his complaint, the BJP leader alleged that misappropriation of funds took place in livestock livelihoods unit of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) during 2018-19 and 2019-20.

This year, a hurried plan was devised by the SERP to misappropriate funds to the tune of `10 crore in the name of “AI technician training” and “Pashumithras”, he said. “As per the data of SERP, 2,875 livestock farmer producer groups (LFPG) are formed to enhance the animal productivity and value of produce of SHG women. But more than 75 per cent of LFPG members did not posses a single sheep/ goat and more LFPGs are formed for the sake of commissions on purchase of items,” the BJP leader said in his complaint on June 28. “The SERP approved exorbitant rates to purchase items during 2018-19 and 2019-20, where the volume of purchases are more than `1.5 crore per year. Thus, the net misappropriation of funds in 208-19 and 2019-20 for purchase of digital weighing machines, drenching gun, de-ticking sprayer and vaccine carrier is more than `2 crore,” the BJP leader said.

“The TS SERP is in a hurry to purchase equipment worth `6.11 crore and spend `4.07 crore to train 1,850 Pashumithras as AI technicians from 2020-21 Budget in just nine months period by intentionally ignoring all the practical constraints involved in it in order to corner huge commissions by purchasing equipment. Officials converted practical-oriented training into online to inaugurate training classes from June 15 against the Union government’s order not to start fresh classes till August, during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sekhar Rao.