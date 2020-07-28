Congress leaders detained for trying to stage dharna 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in front of the Congress headquarters at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday when Congress leaders tried to move towards Raj Bhavan to take part in the ‘Save Democracy - Save Constitution’ dharna. The police detained Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, senior leader V Hanumantha Rao, and city party president Anjan Kumar Yadav, along with other senior leaders, and shifted them to Begum Bazar police station.

Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy managed to tactfully escape police and reach Raj Bhavan, but was taken into custody and shifted to Panjagutta PS. Condemning the arrests, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been planning to spread Covid-19 to Opposition leaders by shifting them to police stations in unsanitised police vehicles.