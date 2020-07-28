STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana crosses 57,000 cases mark, Warangal Urban emerging as red zone

While 46 per cent COVID-19 death casess in state had no comorbidities, Warangal Urban  distrit has been reporting more than 100 cases daily for the past three days.

Published: 28th July 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

COVID health worker looks through the window of a private hospital near Liberty circle in Hyderabad

COVID health worker looks through the window of a private hospital near Liberty circle in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1610 new cases of COVID 19 and 9 reported deaths as per Tuesday's medical bulletin. With this the statewide number of cases is now 57142 coronavirus cases.

Some concerning facts about the way the virus has claimed lives in the state have emerged. As per the available data, 46.13 per cent of 480 COVID-19 deaths in Telangana had no comorbidities, showcasing a different side from what was popularly known that only those with comorbid conditions can succumb. The rest 53.87 per cent had comorbidities and died due to associated COVID-19.

The day's bulletin also puts out some interesting data on the age of the patients affected. Women in age group of 21-30 most susceptible to catching the virus, with 7.9 per cent cases of COVID in women being reported from that bracket. For men the most affected age group is 31-40 years with 17.7 per cent of all affected being in that age group. On the whole, men constituted 65.6 per cent of all COVID 19 infected, rest being women.

Districts see red, Warangal Urban sees highest ever spike with 152 cases

The district of Warangal Urban reported 152 cases which is the highest ever it has seen. It even bet Medchal Malkangiri in day wise caseload which reported just 113 cases. Warangal Urban infact has been seeing upward for 100 cases consecutively for last 3 days. What is even more troublesome is that of the 255 beds in Warangal Urban's MGM hospital barely 55 are vacant. However other key district hospitals have sufficient beds.

