STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid: HC pulls up TS for not implementing orders

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State to submit a report of the Central government that dealt with reining in private hospitals in the Covid fight on Tuesday.

Published: 28th July 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State to submit a report of the Central government that dealt with reining in private hospitals in the Covid fight on Tuesday. This report was earlier placed before the Supreme Court, which was dealing with a similar case. The HC expressed displeasure over the State’s failure to implement earlier orders pertaining to Covid issues. 

The Court was dealing with a batch of PILs that complained of the exorbitant fees charged by private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment and related issues. When the matter came up for hearing, a bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was informed that the State Advocate General was held up before another court. “We intended to ask AG about non-implementation of previous court orders. Even in the latest bulletin, complete information was not given. Since the State Chief Secretary was asked to appear before the court on Tuesday, we will ask him in this regard”, the bench observed and posted the matter to July 28 for further hearing. 

On July 20, the HC had directed the Chief Secretary and others  to appear before it on July 28. It directed the government to comply with its previous orders on Covid-19 issues and to inform its containment policy to the court. The court also directed the State to take steps for installing live dash boards in all the Covid-19 designated hospitals furnishing vital data, daily health bulletins. The State was also directed to furnish the age of the patients, fix upper-caps for treatment in private hospitals and so on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp