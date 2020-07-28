Covid: HC pulls up TS for not implementing orders

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State to submit a report of the Central government that dealt with reining in private hospitals in the Covid fight on Tuesday. This report was earlier placed before the Supreme Court, which was dealing with a similar case. The HC expressed displeasure over the State’s failure to implement earlier orders pertaining to Covid issues.

The Court was dealing with a batch of PILs that complained of the exorbitant fees charged by private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment and related issues. When the matter came up for hearing, a bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was informed that the State Advocate General was held up before another court. “We intended to ask AG about non-implementation of previous court orders. Even in the latest bulletin, complete information was not given. Since the State Chief Secretary was asked to appear before the court on Tuesday, we will ask him in this regard”, the bench observed and posted the matter to July 28 for further hearing.

On July 20, the HC had directed the Chief Secretary and others to appear before it on July 28. It directed the government to comply with its previous orders on Covid-19 issues and to inform its containment policy to the court. The court also directed the State to take steps for installing live dash boards in all the Covid-19 designated hospitals furnishing vital data, daily health bulletins. The State was also directed to furnish the age of the patients, fix upper-caps for treatment in private hospitals and so on.