Data on private beds availability for COVID-19 treatment in Telangana released 

HYDERABAD: Around 1465 beds are available in private and 6204 beds in government facilities exclusively for COVID-19 treatment. For the the first time in the 150-day-long pandemic, the state government notified the beds availiability in private hospitals.

Prior to this, persistently, there was an impression that beds were unavailable in private facilities, forcing people to make out of multiple hospitals over the the day to admit the ailing. However, with the provision of this data, the public, which is largely dependent in private healthcare, would be benefitted. On the whole private facilities are giving 4497 beds.

Beds for the day in private hospitals pic.twitter.com/hqggWHUQxO — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) July 28, 2020

The data of private hospitals is essentially from the tri-urban districts of Telangana, Rangareddy, Medchal- Malkangiri and Hyderabad. Of the 55 private hospitals deployed in fight on COVID-19, one each are from Warangal and Karimnagar, rest all from the three urban districts.

In government hospitals apart for MGM hospital in Warangal, most district's have sufficient capacities. In GHMC limits, 900+ beds are available in Gandhi Hospital, followed by more than 1000 in TIMS.