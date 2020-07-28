 Do not discriminate against Covid patients, families: Errabelli 

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao appealed to people of the district to not discriminate against families whose friends and relatives have been infected with Covid-19. He also asked them not to obstruct the final rites for Covid victims.

On Monday, the Minister tested negative for Covid-19. In a press release, Errabelli said that Coronavirus was spreading at an alarming rate in the country. “There is no medicine and we need to follow the guidelines to contain the virus,” he added.