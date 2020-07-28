Hosp heritage building locked, wards evacuated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Locks were put on the Osmania General Hospital’s Heritage Block on Monday by the office of the hospital Superintendent. It had wards and operation theatres on its premises before it was evacuated.The development comes within a week after the Directorate of Medical Education issued the orders.

The decision to lock up the place was to avoid trespassing and unnecessary movement within the heritage building. The decision to lock up the place was to avoid trespassing within the Heritage building. “The in-patient wards had been evacuated before. On Monday, we shifted the RMO and Superintendent’s office as well to the adjacent building,” informed Dr Pandu Naik, Superintendent, adding that it was done from the perspective of public safety.