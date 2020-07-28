Labourer gets Rs 1.55 L power bill 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a shocking incident, a daily wage labourer living in Indirama Colony of Adilabad town received a power bill of `1.55 lakh. Chintapelliand Kantha Reddy said before the lockdown his bill used to be around `300 to `400. However, after the lockdown he got a huge bill of `1,55,301. Though he asked the lineman and officials, how he could get such a huge bill, they showed him no mercy.

They told him that unless he paid the bill they would be forced to disconnect the power supply. Soon after learning about the incident, Congress party minority cell president Shajid khan visited Kantha Reddy’s house and extended their support to the family. They questioned how the electricity officials were issuing bills without checking the units.