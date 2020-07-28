Missing lady’s body fished out

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA-GADWAL : The body of a woman, who went missing in the Tungabhadra river on Saturday, has been found after a threeday rescue operation Monday. Sindhu Reddy’s body was fished out from under the Kurnool Railway Bridge by an expert swimmer. Sindhu, her husband Sivakumar Reddy, and a friend were on their way to Hyderabad from Bengaluru in a car on Saturday. As they were trying to cross a rivulet that joined the Tungabhadra near Kalugotla village, their car got swept away in the current. While her husband and the friend managed to swim ashore, Sindhu was washed away.