STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

OGH nurses do not get wages for four months, stage protest

 The outsourced nurses of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) went on a strike alleging that they have not received salaries for last four months.

Published: 28th July 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The outsourced nurses of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) went on a strike alleging that they have not received salaries for last four months. The nurses boycotted duties and  staged a protest outside the hospital administration building.The nurses, who had been hired by an agency on contract, alleged that they had not been given an appointment letter or number. “We do not have any proof of work. If we want to take up this protest further we can’t as we have no evidence that we have worked here for four months,” said one of the nurses. Though several representations were presented to the government and the hospital authorities, no action was taken, they said.

 “We are being made to run from one office to another, at the Superintendent’s office they say the issue is with Director of Medical Education office. At the DME’s office they say they have processed the salaries and sent to Superintendent’s office,” added the nurse. The nurses intend to continue their strike till their demands are met as five nurses have tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Superintendent’s office said the issue was genuine and they were expediting  works to offer relief. “We understand that it is not easy to work without salaries for two-three months. The issue arose after the agency under which they were working was stripped of its permits. The staff then were allotted to another agency, however ,the paperwork wasn’t done,” added Dr Pandu Naik, Superintendent of OGH.

Salaries processed

 Superintendent of OGH Dr Pandu Naik assures the nurses that the salaries are in the office’s account and will be disbursed soon

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp