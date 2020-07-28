OGH nurses do not get wages for four months, stage protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The outsourced nurses of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) went on a strike alleging that they have not received salaries for last four months. The nurses boycotted duties and staged a protest outside the hospital administration building.The nurses, who had been hired by an agency on contract, alleged that they had not been given an appointment letter or number. “We do not have any proof of work. If we want to take up this protest further we can’t as we have no evidence that we have worked here for four months,” said one of the nurses. Though several representations were presented to the government and the hospital authorities, no action was taken, they said.

“We are being made to run from one office to another, at the Superintendent’s office they say the issue is with Director of Medical Education office. At the DME’s office they say they have processed the salaries and sent to Superintendent’s office,” added the nurse. The nurses intend to continue their strike till their demands are met as five nurses have tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Superintendent’s office said the issue was genuine and they were expediting works to offer relief. “We understand that it is not easy to work without salaries for two-three months. The issue arose after the agency under which they were working was stripped of its permits. The staff then were allotted to another agency, however ,the paperwork wasn’t done,” added Dr Pandu Naik, Superintendent of OGH.

Salaries processed

Superintendent of OGH Dr Pandu Naik assures the nurses that the salaries are in the office’s account and will be disbursed soon