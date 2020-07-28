Order issued to disburse UGC arrears

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday released an order for disbursement of arrears with regard to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Revised Pay Scales, 2016 for university professors and college teachers. According to the order, the revised pay scale will be payable from July 2019, whereas the orders for disbursement of arrears from Jan 1, 2016, to June 30, 2019 will be issued separately.

For over 2,000 working professors and college lecturers, 80% of the GPF for 42 months can be withdrawn after the Centre releases it, while the remaining 20% shall stay in the account. While varsity and college staff who come under the New Fund Scheme shall invest in the compulsory saving scheme National Pension System, retired staff can withdraw the lump sum of 100 per cent from their bank accounts.