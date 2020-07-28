Patient falls off bed in Karimnagar, dies due to oxygen cut

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a horrific incident, a 70-year-old Covid-19 patient fell off the bed in his sleep and died after the oxygen supply was cut off leading to breathlessness. The incident occurred at Karimnagar Government Hospital on Sunday. The deceased was a native of Venkataiahpalli of Gangadhara mandal and was admitted to the hospital after he had tested positive for Covid-19. It has also been alleged by fellow patients at the hospital that even after they informed the authorities at the hospital about the fall, the patient was not attended promptly and later died struggling to breathe.

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in the district on Monday where a 75-year-old woman fell from her bed and struggled to breathe for a while. The fellow patients alerted the staff immediately and with the help of a nurse, the patient was shifted to her bed. It has been reported that the condition of the woman is critical. Karimnagar on Sunday had reported 51 positive while 1,593 new cases were recorded across Telangana.