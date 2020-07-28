STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patient falls off bed in Karimnagar, dies due to oxygen cut

 In a horrific incident, a 70-year-old Covid-19 patient fell off the bed in his sleep and died after the oxygen supply was cut off leading to breathlessness.

Published: 28th July 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:46 AM

COVID health worker looks through the window of a private hospital near Liberty circle in Hyderabad

COVID health worker looks through the window of a private hospital near Liberty circle in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a horrific incident, a 70-year-old Covid-19 patient fell off the bed in his sleep and died after the oxygen supply was cut off leading to breathlessness. The incident occurred at Karimnagar Government Hospital on Sunday. The deceased was a native of Venkataiahpalli of Gangadhara mandal and was admitted to the hospital after he had tested positive for Covid-19. It has also been alleged by fellow patients at the hospital that even after they informed the authorities at the hospital about the fall, the patient was not attended promptly and later died struggling to breathe. 

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in the district on Monday where a 75-year-old woman fell from her bed and struggled to breathe for a while. The fellow patients alerted the staff immediately and with the help of a nurse, the patient was shifted to her bed. It has been reported that the condition of the woman is critical. Karimnagar on Sunday had reported 51 positive while 1,593 new cases were recorded across Telangana.

