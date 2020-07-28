STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarpanch’s hubby assaults protestors

When Ravinder was questioned by the ward members, last week, about the details of the expenditures, he had assaulted them too inside the office.

Published: 28th July 2020 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:12 AM

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Tension prevailed at Kommala in Geesugonda mandal on Monday after the husband of the local TRS sarpanch, manhandled a Congress MPTC, Gopal, and two ward members, Brahmachary and Prabhakar. According to sources, it was Ekka Ravinder, the husband of local Sarpanch Kavitha who manhandled the Congressmen. Arguments between the two groups broke out after the Congress members staged a hunger strike in front of the panchayat office.

The protestors alleged that Ekka Ravinder had misappropriated `40 lakh funds allotted for the development of the local angadi (market), and urged the officials to take stringent action against Ravinder. Speaking to the media, Gopal alleged that the government had allocated `60 lakh for development of a market outside the Kommala temple, for which Ravinder spent only `20 lakh, but had produced fake bills for the whole amount.

When Ravinder was questioned by the ward members, last week, about the details of the expenditures, he had assaulted them too inside the office. Gopal said: “On Monday, we started a hunger strike, on hearing which, Ravinder rushed to the office and started an argument with us. After heated arguments, Ravinder started assaulting the protestors. Geesukonda police reached the spot and took the Congress men into custody, stating that they did not have permission to stage a hunger strike during pandemic.”

