Secretariat:  Govt told to file counter

By Express News Service

After hearing the submission of State Advocate General BS Prasad that the State government would make all arrangements for media persons to visit the old Secretariat demolition site, Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the government to file a counter affidavit explaining why the restrictions imposed were necessary within the parameters of Article 19 of the Constitution of India.

The judge passed the order in the petition filed by VIL media private limited, represented by CEO and Editor A Ravi and Bureau Chief G Sampath of V6 news channel, seeking direction to the government to allow media personnel to cover the ongoing demolition activity. The judge also directed the petitioners’ counsel to study the guidelines being followed in the US, Europe and so on, and to submit a report regarding media laws.