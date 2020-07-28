Security beefed up at KLIP area

By Express News Service

MULUGU/ BHUPALPALLY : In view of the Martyrs’ Week, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, the police have beefed up security and have also intensified combing operations in Maoist-hit villages along the borders of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the cops have also increased vigil in the rural areas after notices and posters demanding the release of revolutionary poet Varavara Rao and 12 other Maoist sympathisers from jail started resurfacing in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.

Taking cognisance of the recent incidents in which the members of the banned outfit exchanged fire with police, and set ablaze two road construction vehicles near Battinapalli in Bhadrachalam Agency area, the authorities have tightened security near Medigadda barrage, Annaram barrage and Kannepally pump house, which are all part of the Kaleshwaram Project, at Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. Meanwhile, additional forces have also been deployed at various places.

According to sources, the State police, CRPF and special party police have been on high alert in Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Bhupalpally districts for the past one week. Speaking to Express, Bhupalpally Officer on Special Duty(OSD) P Shoban Kumar said that security forces are carrying out combing operations in all Maoist-hit villages which are situated along the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh borders. “We request the residents of Agency areas to cooperate with the cops and inform us immediately if they find something or someone suspicious,” he added.