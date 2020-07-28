STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spell out policy on importing maize: HC to Central govt

The Centre did not respond to the issue since there is an interim order restricting it to import maize.

Published: 28th July 2020 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:12 AM

By Express News Service

A division bench of Telangana HC on Monday clarified that it will suspend the interim order that allowed the Centre to permit import of higher quantities of maize at lesser import duties without imposing the actual user condition. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy said this while hearing scores of pleas by farmers and traders that have opposite views on it.

The bench, however, said that since a coordinate bench had passed an ex-parte order without it having the opportunity of hearing some other relevant parties, it would vacate the order. Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for one of the importers, submitted that the court’s view to suspend the interim order would have an adverse impact on importers.

The Centre did not respond to the issue since there is an interim order restricting it to import maize. After hearing the above submissions, the bench said that the Centre has to come forward with its policy and clear its stand on the issue. The bench posted the matter to second week of August for final hearing.

