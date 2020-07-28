Spurious seeds: HC asks about steps taken to protect farmers

By Express News Service

A division bench of the Telangana HC on Monday directed the State government to file a detailed report on steps taken to safeguard farmers from falling prey to private companies selling spurious seeds like US-341 Chilli. While expressing discontent over the functioning of officials from the Agriculture Department, the bench said that officials should be vigilant in their duties rather than sleeping over such a vital issue. The bench passed the order in the PIL filed by Ch Satish Kumar, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president for Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district, seeking direction to authorities concerned to conduct an enquiry into the alleged sale and distribution of spurious seeds, especially US-341 Chilli, in the district.

The petitioner alleged that the erring seed companies, in violation of the General Seed Certification Standards, intentionally indulged in the distribution and sale of such spurious seeds. The bench directed Special Counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar to inform the court, in the form of a detailed report, as to how many companies selling spurious seeds were raided and how many cases were slapped against the erring traders. The bench posted the matter to August 6 for further hearing.