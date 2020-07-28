STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspicion over black magic ends in murder

In a ghastly incident, a 28-yearold man was murdered at Tadwai mandal on Monday over suspicion that he was a black magician.

Published: 28th July 2020 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:12 AM

By Express News Service

MULUGU : In a ghastly incident, a 28-yearold man was murdered at Tadwai mandal on Monday over suspicion that he was a black magician. The victim, identified as Arjun, belonged to Chhattisgarh and was murdered by a Badri, the son-in-law of the victim’s friend. According to cops, Badri had recently met a local black magician who, during their session, predicted that soon, a person would visit their house for lunch and cast a lifethreatening spell on them.

Badri has been living with the pressure of this since then. On Monday, Badri came to know that one Arjun, his father-in-law’s friend, would visit his wife house that noon for lunch. As his pregnant wife has been living there for past few weeks, as she is approaching her due date, Arjun’s sudden visit raised doubts in Badri. Soon after Arjun arrival, Badri also reached there, along with a friend, had lunch together and later had a couple of drinks.

Afterwards, Badri and his friend took Arjun to the forest nearby, where both of them murdered Arjun by slitting his throat with a knife and buried his body there. The incident was, reportedly, brought to the cops’ notice by some locals who noticed them going into the forest. Speaking to Express, Tadvai SI G Ravinder said that the victim’s body has been recovered from the forest area. “The accused persons have also been arrested,” he added.

