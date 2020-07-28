Telangana govt makes little headway with Mahbubnagar IT park

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Two years ago, IT Minister KT Rama Rao had laid the foundation for an IT park in Mahbunagar, raising spirits of unemployed youth in the district. The government, however, has not made any headway with the project since then.With the recent inauguration of the IT tower in Karimnagar, which was completed in just two years’ time, job aspirants in Mahbubnagar are looking to the government for some good news. They say they would get more opportunities than the unemployed youth in Karimnagar, owing to the proposed IT park’s proximity to the RGIA and Hyderabad-Bengaluru NH.

Despite these advantages, the construction of the plant is not going smoothly as planned.

The TSIIC had initially announced that it would set up the IT park in 481.06 acres of land in Mahbubnagar. However, the DGPS survey conducted by revenue officials had found that they only had 371.34 acres of land available for the park. The State government had allotted `25 crore for the project. Going by the pace of construction of the Karimnagar IT tower, the Mahbubnagar IT park should have been ready by now.

Regardless, its construction is still in the foundation stage. Officials said they would need another 10 months to complete the work. Commenting on the matter, TSIIC zonal manager Ravi said the works were in progress. TSIIC deputy engineer Shyamsunder Reddy added that construction was underway in five acres at present and that it would be over in five months.

Company selection

It was widely publicised that as many as 18 tech firms would be accommodated in the proposed Mahbunagar IT park. Information Technology (IT) and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would choose the companies and their locations only after the construction is completed