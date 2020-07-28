STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana govt makes little headway with Mahbubnagar IT park

Two years ago, IT Minister KT Rama Rao had laid the foundation for an IT park in Mahbunagar, raising spirits of unemployed youth in the district.

Published: 28th July 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Two years ago, IT Minister KT Rama Rao had laid the foundation for an IT park in Mahbunagar, raising spirits of unemployed youth in the district. The government, however, has not made any headway with the project since then.With the recent inauguration of the IT tower in Karimnagar, which was completed in just two years’ time, job aspirants in Mahbubnagar are looking to the government for some good news. They say they would get more opportunities than the unemployed youth in Karimnagar, owing to the proposed IT park’s proximity to the RGIA and Hyderabad-Bengaluru NH. 

Despite these advantages, the construction of the plant is not going smoothly as planned. 
The TSIIC had initially announced that it would set up the IT park in 481.06 acres of land in Mahbubnagar. However, the DGPS survey conducted by revenue officials had found that they only had 371.34 acres of land available for the park. The State government had allotted `25 crore for the project. Going by the pace of construction of the Karimnagar IT tower, the Mahbubnagar IT park should have been ready by now. 

Regardless, its construction is still in the foundation stage. Officials said they would need another 10 months to complete the work.  Commenting on the matter, TSIIC zonal manager Ravi said the works were in progress. TSIIC deputy engineer Shyamsunder Reddy added that construction was underway in five acres at present and that it would be over in five months.

Company selection
It was widely publicised that as many as 18 tech firms would be accommodated in the proposed Mahbunagar IT park. Information Technology (IT) and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would choose the companies and their locations only after the construction is completed

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp