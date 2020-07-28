TTD files PIL on slaughter of bovine animals

TTD board member and Yuga Thulasi foundation chairman K Shiva Kumar filed a PIL before the HC seeking direction to the State and Central governments to ensure no bovine animal are slaughtered unless they become uneconomical for the purpose of breeding or agriculture or are over the age of 14 years as stipulated under Animal Preservation Act, 1977. The petitioner submitted that the authorities concerned have failed to implement earlier orders of the HC passed in various PILs for the protection of innocent animals. The matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday.
